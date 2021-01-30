Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $402,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 57,657,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,676,305. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

