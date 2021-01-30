Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $711,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $45.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

