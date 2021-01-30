Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,902. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.94.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

