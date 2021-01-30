Berkshire Bank Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

