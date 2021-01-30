Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $179.79. Approximately 4,432,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,182,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.08.

Specifically, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,805 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,736. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -395.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 55.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

