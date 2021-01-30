B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 8.6%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $37.51. 5,989,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,622,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

