Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 7.6%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $60.12. Approximately 3,515,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,027,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Big Lots by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

