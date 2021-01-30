BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.29 and last traded at $80.72. 2,694,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,395,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $13,966,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

