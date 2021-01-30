Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.69 and last traded at $124.99. Approximately 2,283,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,406,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.49.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -234.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $1,489,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,134 shares of company stock worth $39,888,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.