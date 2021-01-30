Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.35.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

