BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Downgraded by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BIOGY stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. BioGaia AB has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

