Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Trading 66.9% Higher

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) shares traded up 66.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSPM)

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Biostar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.