Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $160.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

