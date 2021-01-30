Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $175,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $333.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

