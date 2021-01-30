Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

