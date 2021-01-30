Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

