Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $842,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $16,258,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

