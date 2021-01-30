Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

