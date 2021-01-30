Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

