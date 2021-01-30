Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $164.98 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.10.

About Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.