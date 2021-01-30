Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.49 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $411.87 or 0.01201012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.68 billion and $5.49 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,293.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00535341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002264 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,641,181 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

