Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 40.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6,867.41 and approximately $13,079.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 113% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

