BitTorrent (BTT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $134.57 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $375.51 million and $134.57 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002318 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,955,415,654 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

