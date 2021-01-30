BitTube (TUBE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30,524.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $30,524.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00408694 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

