BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,921 shares of company stock worth $4,792,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

