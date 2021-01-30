BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

