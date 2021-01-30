Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

