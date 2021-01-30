Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

BKI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

