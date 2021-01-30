BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Cut to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE:BB opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BlackBerry by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 923,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.