Blackmoon (BMC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $90.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $90.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net.

