BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 63.9% in January

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 566,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,309. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

