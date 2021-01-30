BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 13,700.0% in January

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 13,700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

