BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

NYSE BLW remained flat at $$15.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

