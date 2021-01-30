BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Down 67.9% in January

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,622. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

