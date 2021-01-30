Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

