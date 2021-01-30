BMO Capital Markets Boosts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $81.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

