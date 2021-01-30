BMO Capital Markets Trims First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$21.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.82.

TSE:FM opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.066332 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Insiders sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

