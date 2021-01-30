Boenning Scattergood Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

