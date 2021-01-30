Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.37.

TSE:BNE opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,655 over the last three months.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

