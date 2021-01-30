Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.35. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.