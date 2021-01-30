Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.