Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $72.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.23.

BOOT opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

