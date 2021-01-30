Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

