BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Down 5.1%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.96. 3,878,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,827,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

