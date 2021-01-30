Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Get Boxlight alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOXL. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at $475,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. 7.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.