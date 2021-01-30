Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Brambles stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 78,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Brambles has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

