BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 24,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,100. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.