BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.80.

BBIO stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

