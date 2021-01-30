Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,825,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,011. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

