Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 18,440,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.